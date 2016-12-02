The festive season is approaching thick and fast and artists are gearing up for a hectic schedule.

The legendary Rhumba artist Frank Lesokwane will invade Nata on the 10th of December to kickstart his festive tour.

Brought to you by MC Maswe Investment and Albion Audio, the Nata Festive Bash will feature some of the best artists in the country.

Franco and Africa Musica, MC Maswe, Maghebula, Madala and KellyJess, Swaggerlady, Ponk, DJ SB, Mokgoro 05 and DJ Gouveia will be at the Nata Camp site starting 3pm.

Entry is P50.