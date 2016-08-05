“My mother is a witch”

Rejected son accuses mother of witcHcraft

The gory details of a 63-year-old woman from Natale village dragged to death by her own son are still fresh, and the vivid images hard to erase.

Dibebe Ngele(45) tied his mother to his car and dragged her along a dirt road for over a kilometre, a savage act apparently fuelled by a traditional doctor’s diagnosis.

The Zimbabwean medicine man is said to have told Ngele that his mother was bewitching him.

Hardly a week after this harrowing incident another young man is convinced his own mother is bewitching him and is demanding that she accompany him to a traditional doctor or pastor to prove herself otherwise.

Goabaone Monyadzwe (27) dragged his visibly week body into The Voice office in Francistown on Tuesday morning like a man on death row.

It was his rugged look that first caught one’s attention, and then followed the pungent stench of feet and body odour.

Perhaps realising the discomfort caused by his nauseas presence, Monyadzwe immediately announced that he had just left a police cell.

“My brother I have been in a police cell since Saturday. I haven’t bathed in four days and I stink,” he said.

“The sad thing is I don’t have a place to go to, no one wants me,” he said.

The young man went on to narrate his life story, his relationship with his mother, aunt and ‘step father’.

Monyazdwe was released on Tuesday morning and lashed on his bare buttocks at Phase VI Customary court.

His crime; breaking windows and insulting his family members during one of his many drunken moments.

“I broke those windows out of frustration because my entire family and mother have turned their backs on me,” he said.

“I have consulted pastors and traditional doctors to find out why my life has turned out the way it is and each time I was told I should bring my parents for consultation,” said Monyazdwe.

The almost teary man said each time he told his mother about this issue; she would go berserk and ask to be left alone.

“I couldn’t understand her behaviour until I learnt recently that the man I’ve always thought was my father was actually not my father. My father, I learnt passed away,” he said.

Monyadzwe said he confronted his mother until she came clean but begged him not to let his ‘father’ know that he has been told the truth.

“One witch doctor told me the reason I failed to keep a job was because my real father died an unhappy man as he believed he was impotent, and this became a curse in my life. So I need to be cleansed of this curse (sehihi),” he said.

Monyadzwe said each time he raised the issue of his father and the cleansing his mother would have her arrested.

“Now everyone thinks I’m mad. People think I’m that guy who breaks windows, the guy who can’t get a job,”

“All I need from my mother is to do one last motherly act. Come with me to a traditional doctor or spiritual healer,”

“What is she afraid of? I’m beginning to suspect that she is the one bewitching me, because I know she also consults traditional doctors,” said Monyadzwe.

His mother however reacted angrily at his son’s accusations.

Mosetsana Monyadzwe (39) told The Voice in an interview that she does not want to see her son until he wises up and stands on his two feet like his age-mates.

Monyadzwe said she might have to flee as her son once threatened to kill her.

“Has he been released?” asked Monyadzwe when The Voice contacted her.

“Oh God, we may have to find a new home, that killer is out?” said Monyadzwe.

Without mincing her words, the mother of two said she doesn’t care about where her son would sleep or what he could be doing.

Monyadzwe said she has always handed her over to the police to discipline him.

“He’s an ill-mannered bully,” she said.

“I felt safe when he was in jail,” said Monyadzwe.

The irate mother said she has tried everything to make him comfortable but her only son has never given her the respect a mother deserves.

“I can only accept him back after he apologises for everything he’s ever said to me and for breaking windows and burning down almost everything I own including his own clothes,” she said.

“He should just grow up, get a job and rent his own house,” said Monyadzwe.