We must Praise live DVD recording slated for December

‘We Must Praise’ (WMP) DVD live recording billed for the 3rd of December at Stanbic Bank Piazza, Molapo Crossing, promises by all accounts, to be an electrifying and exhilarating night for gospel music lovers.

The first of its kind, gospel ensemble recording in the country, is actually WMP first biggest performance ever since their inception and launch last year.

The founder of the group Vusi Botshelo told Voice Entertainment that their aim is to give God creative, skillful, innovative and unshakable praise through young people and most importantly lead people to Christ through their anointed music.

The group which comprises of 27 members is expected to bring ample amounts of energy to the stage and a number of distinct sleek dance moves to complement their voices.

The show is expected to attract more than 3000 gospel lovers from all corners of the country.

Last year at their official launch, the group attracted more than 2500 participants.

The DVD is expected to be displayed in some of Africa’s biggest television channels and radio stations such as One Gospel which is considered Africa’s most viewed gospel channel.

In the hyped build-up to the show, the group has several shows lined up for this year at various Church musical events.

The Group Publicist, Jeremiah Semele stressed that they have invited one talented Nigerian artist, Johnson Oladato to grace the event which will be mostly dominated by WMP.

“We intend to elevate the gospel genre to internationally appreciated markets,” he said.

Botshelo further said that one of their aims was to empower young people in the genre by giving them exposure, mentorship and training.

The official opening tickets will be selling at P400 Couple VIP, P250 Single VIP and P150 standard.

The tickets are available at computicket, Shoprite Kgale and Station outlets, Checkers Airport Junction and OK Furniture.

Gospel enthusiasts looking to be a part of the event may also book their tickets for free delivery at 74869595/72255330.

The event starts at 1900hrs and it is scheduled to run until late.