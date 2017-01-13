Music promoter with a big vision

When it was first announced that American Rapper, Rick Ross was coming to Botswana a lot of Hip Hop social media pundits doubted the legitimacy of the show.

Kenneth Matlholwa of Brand Resolve in partnership with MTN Business however proved his critics wrong and went on to put together a great show on New Year’s Eve.

What a brilliant way to end 2016 and welcome 2017 it was!

Although there were a lot of negative publicity around the event and a poor turnout, Matlholwa is grateful for the lessons learnt.

This week the ambitious promoter spoke to Voice Reporter PORTIA NGWAKO MLILO about the good, the bad and the ugly of organizing a show of that magnitude.

Q. How did you reach Rick Ross? Was it through an agent?

A. I was used an application called The Blueprint. You subscribe to it and pay on a monthly basis to get agents and managers contact details.

I got Rick Ross manager’s number, his sister Tawanda Roberts around March last year. Arrangements were made and we paid upfront.

It was his first time to come to Botswana but he knew there is a country called Botswana although he did not know the geographical location.

Q. How much did it cost you to bring him here?

A. I cannot reveal that information because I have other partners who might not want it to be availed to the public.

We had challenges in raising the funds and MTN Business and Trace came through for us.

Q. What was your biggest fear after paying him?

A. Execution. I want to make my company and country proud.

I never want to disappoint and I had to make sure that everything was in place, sound, lighting and other logistics.

Q. What is it that he wanted that you did not expect?

A. Chilli sauce, I do not remember its name. (Laughing).

It was the least we expected but we had to buy it for him before he came.

Q. You started advertising the show around October.

Don’t you think it was too short a time to get desired numbers to buy tickets?

A. No, big shows are advertised three months in advance, which we did.

Remember 2016 was hectic, Botswana was turning 50 and we did not want our show to be overshadowed by advertising for other events.

Maybe the date and the price of tickets affected the attendance.

It was not expensive but maybe for many Batswana it was beyond what they could afford although one would have thought tickets would have been bought earlier.

Q. Didn’t you consider bringing Botswana Tourism and Brand Botswana on board?

A. BTO reached us to take Rick Ross to Kasane but unfortunately his schedule did not allow.

We tried to bring Brand Botswana on board and Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sports and Culture Development but they were not interested.

Q. Do you think negative social media publicity contributed to the poor turnout?

A. We did more PR than marketing because people did not believe we could bring an international artist here.

We spent time trying to convince people that indeed Rick Ross was coming instead of encouraging people to sell tickets.

There was a time when someone posted a fake facebook announcement that the show was cancelled.

It was hectic, tickets were not bought, he helped by taking to twitter to confirm that he was indeed coming and it was only around 9am on the 30th of December when people started buying tickets.

When we went to the police for security back up, they were of the opinion that the show was cancelled because of social media fake news.

Q. Are you frustrated by the low turn out?

A. It is disappointing but I blame us as promoters for creating a reputation of being unreliable and not delivering on our promises.

People thought it was a scam. We are still working on a report of the show but we know we have made a huge loss.

I ended up getting a P250 000 loan to take care of costs because at the end of the day when you sign with people you need to pay whether you made a loss or not.

But all in all I am very thankful to those who bought tickets and supported us and the sponsor MTN Business for making it successful.

Thanks to the media also for selling our show, we really appreciate that.

Q. Day after the show Rick Ross put out a video about summary of his visit.

Was it your idea that that he visits Old Naledi and Mogoditshane?

A. It was his idea.

He wanted to visit less privileged areas because they could not afford to attend the show so we took him there.

He did not want to go to suburbs because he is used to those.

He gave people a lot of money on the streets, US Dollars.

Q. When did you start urban culture events?

A. When I was into music, there wasn’t much money so I identified a gap in the market for events that are designed for corporates.

Events that would provide companies with a platform to sell their brand and get necessary exposure.

That’s when I came up with this concept, which is different from the usual ones of house artists and others.

I decided to do urban culture event, Hip Hop and RnB. Last year we brought DJ Dimples and Milkshake and the show was a success.

We are new into these kinds of events and we are bound to make mistakes but we are learning.

Q. You have been a music producer before. Tell us a bit about that.

A. In 2004 I was Mapetla’s producer; Manager and I did almost all his albums.

I have also produced artists like Vee Kasiology, Mingo Tshaba Tsotso and Exodus Maupatsela.

That’s how I got into music.

Thanks to government for giving me scholarship and I managed to go to London where I studied music part time.

I became an orphan at an early age, my mother died when I was two years.

I grew up as a hustler, I did BSc in Quantity Surveying in United Kingdom and I did Sound Engineering at the same time.

While I was working I was saving money and accumulating production equipment and in 2015 I decided to focus more on Brand Resolve.

Q. Any future plans? Who is next?

A. Financially we did not do well. We made a loss, which therefore means that bringing a Rick Ross caliber of artist would be suicidal right now.

It is really important that we pull together as a nation. The mileage that Botswana got out of this was huge and we benefited less.

He has millions of followers and the number of times he mentioned our country he never even talked about our company or sponsors.

I am just hopeful that Brand Botswana would come on board because it is not a cheap exercise.

We will share the information on our next event when negotiations are final and the time is right.

Q. Thank God it’s Friday. What are your plans for the weekend?

A. It was very hectic and I did not have enough time to rest and spend time with my family.

This is the time for my family.