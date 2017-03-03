Murderer on the loose

Francistown’s Tatitown police are investigating a case in which a 34 year old woman was murdered in Marobela village this Tuesday.

Station Commander Cyprian Magalila confirmed the incident and said that the killer varnished into thin air.

‘‘We suspect a sharp instrument was used because the deceased was lying in a pool of blood. She was with her two children aged below 5 years. The deceased right now is in a mortuary awaiting post mortem,’’ he said.

Magalila said that they have hope that they will arrest the murderer and has appealed to members of the community to help with any useful information.

“This is very worrisome as the year has just started and we have already recorded two cases of murder,” Magalela said.