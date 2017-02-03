Murder suspect remanded in custody

This Wednesday morning 43-year-old Oganetsamang Oatlhotse appeared before Francistown Magistrate Ishmael Molobe accused of murder.

Unemployed Oatlhotse, who is originally from Maoba ward in Serowe, is accused of killing Eyani Thini at Jamakala cattle post in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It has not yet been determined how the middle-aged Thini died but foul play is suspected.

Oatlhotse was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death and subsequently appeared before court the following day.

Testifying for the prosecution, Sub Inspector Kelebonye Matsapa urged court to remand the accused in custody, noting he was only arrested the previous day.

“The investigating team in this matter has not yet collected statements from the witnesses. Also, the postmortem is not yet done so if he is allowed to walk the streets he might interfere with the investigations.

The accused is also dangerous to the society,” said Matsapa.

The prosecutor further stated that the accused was also a suspect in other incidents currently being investigated by Tatitown Police.

“The cases are threat to kill, unlawful wounding and murder – all these have not been cleared up,” he revealed.

When Oatlhotse was asked if he had anything to say before court, he shook his head defiantly, replying simply, “No.”

The accused was duly remanded in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for the 15th of February.