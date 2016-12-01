Murder and robbery suspects denied bail

Three main suspects in the murder of Gaborone Taxi Driver, Odirileng Shimane Kereeng, were further remanded in custody following today’s appearance before a Broadhurst Magistrate court.

The Zimbabwean trio of Jini James Ndaba 40, Martin Nkandla, 34, and Sam Ncube, 39, are accused of robbing and killing Kereeng on the 30th of October in Mogoditshane.

The accused allegedly attacked and killed Kereeng, robbing him of his P450 Nokia mobile phone before driving off in his silver Corolla Allex.

State Prosecutor, Inspector Tsogo Rantopa, revealed that inquiries into the case are ongoing.

He said they are currently collecting witness statements and that the forensic report is not yet ready.

When asked if they had anything to say, accused number three- Ncube, claimed he does not know why he was arrested because he does not know anything about the case.

He pleaded with the prosecution to speed up the investigations as prison is not a comfortable place.

Magistrate Faith Dlamini Ngandu said more that 90% of people accused of crime always say they do not know why they were arrested.

She said even if one can be found in possession of the dead body they will still deny any involvement.

“Let the prosecution carry their investigations. Eventually you will know why you were arrested after they have collected all the evidence and proved beyond reasonable doubt whether you are guilty or not. Remember you are facing a serious charge of murder and we do not want to leave any stone unturned. No one is going to rush and they are going to take their time,” said Ngandu.

Ngandu ordered that the accused be further remanded and that their next court appearance will be on December 15th.

Meanwhile angry taxi drivers who attended the hearing said robbers make their job difficult and that they are afraid to work freely especially after hours.

Some of the two drivers who are victims of robbery claimed to have also been robbed by the three suspects.

The victims are to give information to the officers investigating their case and more counts are likely to be added to the accused’s charge sheets at their next mention.