MP Majaga in court for stock-theft

Nata-Gweta Member of Parliament Polson Majaga, last Thursday appeared before Francistown Magistrate, Kose Makobo, together with his four co-accused, for stock-theft.

The MP had earlier on allegedly refused to receive court summons ordering him to appear in court last month and the case had to be rescheduled.

The 42-year-old MP, together with Semphete Malindi (53), Goletswang Mpule (62), Shadreck Mochabange (39) and a 31-year-old Tshokolo Mochabange were represented by attorney Oratile Koone of Ndawana and Company.

State Prosecutor, Moffat Dick, from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) indicated that Majaga had refused to sign the summons that ordered him to appear before court and that the police went ahead and issued it and indicated that the MP had refused to sign.

Defence attorney Koone claimed that the MP did not appear before court in the previous hearing as he had not seen the alleged summons.

According to the charge sheet, on the 16th of August 2006 at Komtsia cattle post near Dukwi Village in the Central Administrative District, acting in accord with one another, the five men were found in possession of the carrion and hide of a cow which was suspected to have been stolen.

The five accused are to appear again in court on March 23rd.