Mother and son arrested for murder

Teen killed over beans

In a horrific incident that set tongues wagging in Thamaga recently, a 60-year-old woman and her 39-year-old first born son allegedly fatally assaulted the latter’s brother for wasting food.

The accused old woman, Kopi Tebeke and her son Boiki Mpuno Tebeke allegedly murdered Tebogo Tebeke (18), who is mentally disturbed on December 8.

The duo appeared before Molepolole magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro, on Tuesday facing single count of murder.

Allegations are that the deceased was served beans but only nibbled three spoons and spilled the rest on the ground, a thing which infuriated his mother.

An argument ensued with Kopi accusing her son of wasting food.

While they were still exchanging harsh words, Boiki, who is a former security guard arrived home and allegedly handcuffed his brother.

The two accused are said to have assaulted the mentally challenged teenager until his left hand wrist was broken.

This did not stop the accused from further assaulting him as the mother then allegedly took a wooden stick and started hitting the deceased all over his body.

When he tried to escape he fell on a rocky hill resulting in more injuries.

Shocked neighbours and relatives rushed to the scene to rescue him and then reported the matter to the police.

He was then rushed to hospital where he passed on two days later.

Speaking in court, prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Omphile Malemenyane said the accused should be remanded in custody as investigations are still at initial stages.

Given a chance to speak, the accused duo unsuccessfully pleaded for bail.

They were then remanded in custody and will be back for mention on December 29.