More goodwill for Kast

Rapper, Tshepiso Molapisi, fondly known as Kast, embarked on what was, initially, a laughable idea of walking 1000km from Maun to the capital city of Gaborone.

The reason for this walk was to raise funds for his TlatsaLebala event, an affair that is envisioned to see the national stadium filled to capacity with a line-up that is strictly home based, this year.

Kast set off on his quest, armed with his God given limbs and the heart of a lion. The second city of Francistown marked the half way mark as the rapper racked up almost 500km, of his 1000km goal.

In support of Kast’s selfless quest for BW music, The Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) availed the national stadium that he was previously charged P200 000, to use for the event, for free save for technical costs.

While most would have thrown in the towel upon hearing of this news from BNSC (the walk was based solely on his quest to raise funds to enable him to pay this mammoth venue fee)Kast soldiered on, and is still soldiering on, to fulfill the mission that he started.

Kast has been quoted in the media as saying that he is a man of principle and will always finish what he started to inspire people to be bold and brave in achieving their goals, no matter how laughable they might initially be deemed.

Botswana Hotspots, responsible for around 30 Internet hotspots nationwide, has also rallied behind Kast and gave him a special surprise that surely warmed the cockles of his lion heart.

Kast’s mother, wife and son were flown to Francistown courtesy of Botswana Hotspots to reconnect with the national icon,who has become a symbol of achievement and a beacon of hope to many.

Thapama Hotel became the meeting place where emotions were overflowing as Kast saw his family for the first time since the beginning of his expedition.

The family was also treated to a night at the hotel, courtesy of Botswana Hotspots to facilitate the much-needed family catch up and some well-deserved rest for the walking hero.

Botswana Hotspots also went the extra mile, literally, by sponsoring some kilometers in Kast’s walk to the tune of P14 000.

Kast has a documented history in the Botswana entertainment news space that spans well over 15 years, undoubtedly reaching veteran status.

He has been quoted many times before as saying that family is his back bone.

Botswana Hotspots, using this well known fact about the rapper, deemed it necessary to facilitate this emotional rendezvous.

Thanks to Botswana Hotspots, the nation at large including the international community were able to see this heart tugging moment as they broadcast the entire meet and greet on their Facebook page utilizing the recently launched Facebook Live feature.