More charges against troubled Nkomazana

Just two days before the Gaborone High Court sits for consideration of his bail application, more damning charges have emerged against troubled gardener Bhekizwe Nkomazana.

Tomorrow (December 22) he will be dragged before the Extension II Magistrates court charged with obtaining by false pretences and forgery.

Nkomazana together with three others, are alleged to have in January 2015, fraudulently obtained the amount of P1 540million from his employer’s daughter, Itumeleng Tlhapane, under the pretex that they were officers from Financial Intelligence Authority.

They also allegedly claimed that an amount of P13.9million which they said was stolen by her younger sister, Mandisa Mazibuku, from her now late father Solomon Tlhapane’s bank account at FNB in 2011 had been returned from the USA where she allegedly transfered it fraudulently.

They threatened, allegedly, that the Botswana Government would forfeit the P13.9million if Itumeleng did not pay Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) the P1 540million.

The accused are said to have forged a BURS Form ITW9, In the names of Mandisa Mazibuku and a letter with a Bank Of Botswana logo.

Nkomazana who also goes by the names ‘Khaya Bheki Mazibuku’ in his identity documents that are said to have been fraudulently obtained, worked for the Tlhapane family for over 20 years as a

He had been left in the care of the aged Solomon Tlhapane at the time of his death as the old man’s daughters live in South Africa and the UK respectively.

The case will be heard before Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube at 8am tomorrow.