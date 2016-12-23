A big show has been lined up for Maun under the name, Monate ko Motjing on the 30th of December.

The show which will be held at Maun Sports Complex has in the line up, Chrispin The Drummer, LaTimmy, Mlesho, Kuchi, Dr Vom, DJ King, Fondo Fire, Jeff Matheatau, Chabo, Eugene Jackson, Scratch, Kenn, Chris Pound, Maximum and HT who will be performing before his home crowd.

The highlight of the show will be the star who made history by emulating South African stars and filled the Stanbic Bank Piazza, Vee Mampeezy.

The pint sized artist looks to be the busiest this festive season featuring in almost all the shows.

The show which is brought by Medumo entertainment is still working on bringing an International artist.