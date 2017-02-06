Molae in sex scandal claim

Minister dragged into sexual favours saga

A former Cresta Group of hotels manager who was fired for abuse of office equipment has threatened to sue her former employers for unfair dismissal.

In what could turn out to be a bitter and messy legal battle with Cresta, the former Cresta Mowana Guest Relations manager, Lumba Diane, 52, has dragged the minister of Presidential Affairs, Eric Molale into the fight.

Diane, who has written a letter to Molale titled, “ Allegations of Soliciting Sexual Favours for you from Ms Obakeng Toteng” has argued that her dismissal was a witch-hunt following an incident in which she was accused of procuring a junior staff member to provide sex to Molale in 2015.

“There is a mystery guest in the hotel, go and sleep with him, he has money”

Speaking in an interview with The Voice newspaper in Kasane, Diane said that after the incident, in which a junior staff member, Obakeng Toteng had reported her to head office for allegedly coercing her into “sleeping with Molale,” a witch hunt was launched to fire her until it culminated in what she has termed as“unfair dismissal over trumpeted charges of letting my brother use hotel computers.”

In a written statement that was leaked to The Voice, Toteng had however claimed that on the 14th of December 2014 and not 2015, as Diane would like to claim in her letter to Molale, the minister left his luggage at Mowana Lodge curio shop only for him to later call Toteng to bring it to his room.

Toteng however asked a potter simply referred to as Sam in the statement, to deliver the bag since she was busy, but Sam came back crying saying the Minister had shouted at him and angrily chased him away.’

“He insulted me asking what I was doing in his room when he had specifically assigned someone else to bring his bag,” the statement further alleged.

Although Toteng refused to speak to this publication, in her statement to Cresta top management, she alleged that the hotel potter’s words had corroborated with what Diane had said to her earlier that day when she instructed her to deliver a bag in room 322 to a guest with money who wanted someone to have sex with.

“Nnaka go na le mystery guest mo hotel and ke motho yo o siameng o na le madi, e tshware ka ene o ye go robala nae,” is what Diane is said to have said to Toteng. (My young sister there is a mystery guest in the hotel. He has money, go and sleep with him.”

Refuting allegations of procuring ‘girls’ for VIP guests, Diane said that she was shocked when she made a follow up on the management’s investigations on the Molale issue to find out that Group Human Resource Manager, Segomotso Banda had decided that the case must not be documented.

“In a meeting, Banda told me to forget about it and move on because the case involved a very Important Person,” she said, adding that after that, efforts by Cresta to find a reason to fire her began with a subsequent false accusation of her stealing a bottle of wine on the day she was not even at work.

Banda refused to comment saying she does not have the mandate to speak to the media and referred queries to Group Sales and Marketing Manager, Patrick Chivese who said, “It is true we fired Diane but it was for something else that does not involve Molale.” He did not know about the Molale fiasco, he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Molale failed as he did not take our calls or respond to text messages sent to his mobile phone.

He also never replied to Diane’s letter, which was allegedly delivered to his office,via the Kasane District Officer’s office, The Voice can reveal.