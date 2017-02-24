Mokaila challenges BR to diversify

Transport and Communications Minister Kitso Onkokame Mokaila has challenged Botswana Railways (BR) to wake up and drive the parastatal’s diversification exercise.

Year in year out, BR is counted amongst the worst performing and loss making parastatals in the country due to varying reasons ranging from alleged corruption, poor planning and complacency.

In his hypothesis, the biggest mistake that many parastatals made over the years was getting so relaxed in their self-made feel-good factor because government has tried by all means to protect them by making services they offer a monopoly.

Under the blanket of monopoly, Mokaila lamented that most of these companies have watched, as their services went down but since they were protected, thanks to government bailouts, they could not foresee any danger.

The frank speaking Mokaila further added that parastatals remained under this self-delusional mode bragging since anyone who still wanted their services had no alternative but was forced to make do with their shoddy business.

At the same time, he said most of these companies simply forgot that they were formed to generate money for the government.

Mokaila said parastatals turned into companies so poorly managed and just waiting for the government to come with bucketfuls of money to rescue them.

Instead of telling the nation about their business and turnaround strategies, Mokaila said it became a common hymn where heads of these companies were telling everyone who cared to listen about how they were looking forward to government to bail them out.

However, the 2008 world credit crunch that brought about the poor performance of diamonds, Botswana’s mainstay, at the international market has emptied the government’s coffers hence its (government’s) inability to bail out most of the parastatals, observed Mokaila.

The financial recession left most of the country’s parastatals on their knees, literally being kept afloat by occasional sales of scrap material, he said.

One such company, he said once the envy of every citizen, once the biggest employer in the country and among the biggest in the country is none other than the BR.

Of recent, Mokaila said BR has been facing many challenges and as if that is not enough they are mounting by each passing year.

It is against this backdrop that Mokaila has challenged BR to wake up and smell the new engines that can propel the parastatal to greater heights.

“As BR, we should think big,” said Mokaila in an interview with Voice Money on the sidelines of his ministry’s retreat held in Francistown recently.

He added that he was encouraging BR management to look at opportunities that exists in the freight industry.

“There are a lot of (haulage) trucks that traverse through Botswana and Zimbabwe via the Beitbridge border post. This is freight. I am just saying let us think big. Do not think that the business we have internally can make us viable. Let us make Botswana a corridor,” he said.

Mokaila is optimistic that Botswana can be turned into a transportation hub linking Southern and Central Africa.

BR Chief Executive Officer Ntwaagae promised to put into action most of the ideas shared by the minister.