Moitoi ready for today’s AU chair election

Botswana’s Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi says she is busy “mopping up any last minute votes” for this afternoon’s African Union (AU) Commission chairperson position.

Speaking to the voice this morning, Venson-Moitoi said is thankful to all the support she has received from Batswana.

“The Team here in Addis, Ethiopia are high on alert mopping up any last minute vote. We are thankful for all the incredible support from our volunteers and Batswana and Africa,” she said.

The voting by heads of state is scheduled to commence this afternoon at 1430 hrs.

The Southern African development Communicty (SADC) early this year endorsed Botswana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs after a meeting in Gaborone on February 26.

Last July, she failed to secure enough votes for a win in Rwanda hence the second run of votes today. She only managed 23 of the required 36 votes for a clear win.

Other candidates contesting for the AU Commission’s top position are Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat, Equatorial Guinea’s Agapito Mba Mokuy, Kenya’s Dr Amina Mohammed and Senegal’s Dr Abdoulaye Bathily.

Over and above the AU top job, the 28 ordinary session of the Heads of State and Government is expected to focus on a number of issues including the financing of AU, Continental Free Trade Area, state of peace and security in Africa; African Peer Review Mechanism, gender equality and education, progress against malaria among other issues.

Other positions include deputy chairperson, appointments of eight Commissioners of the AU Commission, as well as appointments to other organs of AU.