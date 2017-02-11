Modenga’s mounting woes

Under fire Francstown Deputy Mayor, Lechedzani Modenga’s bruised reputation took another battering yesterday when he appeared before a Francistown Magistrates Court.

According to the charge sheet, in April 2015, Modenga unlawfully and intentionally defrauded one Karabo Nkwai to the tune of P45, 000.

Modenga allegedly claimed that through his position as Deputy Mayor he could facilitate the acquisition of two plots Nkwai was interested in buying.

It appears that he took the money but failed to procure the land for Nkwai as promised.

Unusually, the case was heard in Chief Magistrate Gaedupe Makgatho’s chamber and had adjourned by 9am – the scheduled time for court to start.

Modenga, who is the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) councillor for Moselewapula, is no stranger to controversy.

As little as three weeks ago, Modenga – or Dr Stitch as he likes to be known – upset his fellow councillors by failing to attend a special full council meeting.

It was not the first time the BDP man had been ‘missing in action’ and resulted in angry councillors calling for his head.

Last year he was reportedly investigated by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) for allegedly selling plots to a number of women under false pretences.

Again in 2016, this time in April, Modenga was hit by another bombshell when he was ordered to pay three monthly instalments of P5, 000 to settle a P15, 000 loan he owed to a certain Lumbidzani Bajo.

It was discovered at the court session that the debt-ridden councillor’s monthly salary amounted to P200 after all deductions were made.

Then, in August last year, he was dragged before the small claims court for non-payment of P3,500 as money for four goats that he took from one TebaloMpona.

To compound a miserable year for Modenga, in December 2016 he ended up in police custody after failing to return a hire-car – keeping it for three months longer than was originally agreed but not paying for the extra time.

Additionally he offered a Voice reporter P3, 000 as an apparent bribe not to run the story.

As far as this latest incident goes, Modenga did not appear in court but was represented by his attorney, Kagiso Jani.

He will appear before the magistrate court on the 6th of March this year.