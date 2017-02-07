Modenga arrested

Francistown City Council Deputy Mayor Lechedzani Modenga is in detention in Francistown following numerous reports by different people alleging the trouble mayor owes them.

Speaking to The Voice on Monday morning Central Police Station Commander Lebalang Maniki said investigations are still ongoing, and only then would the police be in a position to know if accusations levelled at the embattled politician holds water.

‘‘No charges have been laid against him for now, police are still working on the issue,’’ said Maniki.

The Superintendent however could not be drawn into discussing allegations that the Deputy Mayor was arrested in Gaborone and brought to Francistown aboard a police van.