Mochudi march against murder

Mochudi community, in partnership with the area police will tomorrow (Saturday) stage a campaign against murder and homicide in Kgatleng district.

The prayer campaign will be led by the Evangelical Fellowship Botswana. To sensitise the community of the importance of valuing human life, the church will be displaying various messages of peace and love on placards and pamphlets.

Speaking to The Voice in an interview, Superintendent Simon Sitale said it was worrisome that in 2016, 65 people died in various crimes in the Kgatleng district while seven lives have already been lost in 2017.

This week’s demonstrations will be followed by another march the following weekend still against bloodshed in the same district.