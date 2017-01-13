Miss Plus-Size ‘too big’ for international stage

Botswana’s representative at the Miss World plus size international pageant slated for March in Trinidad and Tobago, Mmangaka Tumagole, will not participate at the event as she is considered overweight.

Tumagole will now be replaced, not by her immediate runner up- but by the second princess and last born of Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYESCD), Thapelo Olopeng, Natasha Olopeng.

The pageant organizer, Gorata Kekgethile, lamented that the organizers of the Miss World Plus-size international had long told them that Tumagole should work on her weight long before she was crowned.

“She does not have a reading, hence why we decided that she should be replaced by Olopeng. We are not stripping her off the crown. We are simply putting in someone else who fits all the requirements,” Kekgethile explained.

However in a leaked termination of contract, the organizers said “due to your communication problems, your misrepresentation as the queen on social media and your failure to meet the required Miss World-Plus Size requirements, we have no choice but to terminate your contract with us.”

For her part, Tumagole says she had followed all that was required of her.

“I even went an extra step, I have been looking for sponsorship myself, I have not even been given my prize money but I never made that an issue,” she said.

When responding to her weight issue she said “I was never told anything, all I was told was that I have to go to gym, not to lose weight but to tone my body. I have also been on a special diet and they know this.”

Tumagole says that the required weight at the Miss world plus size event is a little around 112kg which is she is way beyond.

Responding to why the minister’s daughter was the preferred candidate even though she was not the immediate princess, the organizers say even the first princess, Gabby Mochudi was a little overweight.

The final event will be held in Trinidad and Tobago on March 4, 2017.

Tumagole’s contract was terminated January 8 2017, leaving Olopeng with little time to prepare for the world stage.