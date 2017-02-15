Miss Francistown captivates Mater Spei

Newly crowned Miss Francistown 2016, Kesego Malambane visited Mater Spei College on Friday to offer the school’s Form Five students support and advice ahead of their up-coming exams.

Proving that she has the brains to go with her obvious beauty, the 21-year-old Mambo native delivered a powerful motivational speech which seemed to strike a real chord with the audience.

“I am here to talk to you about drugs and alcohol abuse; truancy, academic excellence and life after school. You are driving on a road called academics and it takes a well-serviced car to reach its destination,” explained the beauty queen who was crowned Miss Francistown back in December last year.

“Say no to drugs, be a role model and set positive examples. Even after school the thought of being independent is something you will have to deal with. I urge you to refrain from social media and brace yourselves up and be the preeminent,” continued Malambane, adding that Form Five was an extremely important, potentially life-defining time.

Showing off her poetry skills, she went on to say, “At the end we say life is a song, chant it; life is a game, amuse yourself in it; life is a challenge, meet it; life is a dream, grasp it; life is a sacrifice, bid for it and life is adorable, take pleasure in it!”

Talking to The Voice after her speech, Malambane explained that her intention was to give similar motivational talks at all the Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in Francistown.

The Ghetto glamour girl further revealed that she was running a sanitary pads campaign and urged the community to pledge their support to the worthy initiative – the proceeds of which will be donated to boarding schools in the North East.

Explaining the reason behind Malambane’s Mater Spei visit, Miss Francistown organiser Thelma Harverye told The Voice, “Our aim is to motivate, encourage and guide students. As youth we need to take care of the upcoming generation so as not to become a lost generation.”