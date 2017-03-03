Miss BAC at Adansonia

Botswana Accountancy College students will host a Miss BAC Night Show this Friday at Adansonia Hotel.

The show which will see young ladies compete for the coveted Miss BAC crown is a school project in which the students will be assessed.

Organisers of the show have roped in Democratic Republic of Congo upcoming artist Farrai Solo to spice up the evening while Francistown based DJs such as Mr Cue, The Dude, Da Quinty and F-Squared will also entertain.

The all black formal event tickets sell for P100 and P80 for students.

Tickets are inclusive of buffet dinner.