Mfa’s comeback

Word doing rounds is that former Assistant Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, and ex-Member of Parliament for Nata/Gweta is apparently planning a comeback.

Oliphant Mfa who lost his shine in politics after the ascendancy of President Ian Khama to the top office is currently a specially elected councillor.

Mfa’s trouble started after publicly stating that ‘should Khama become president only prisoners will be free’ or something along those lines.

Even though he later apologised and withdrew his statement Mfa had already sealed his fate as at one point he was the only one to be dropped from cabinet after a reshuffle.

Now with Khama’s days numbered, Mfa is plotting a comeback.

Well Shaya will leave this one to the BDP faithful.