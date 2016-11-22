Media workers to petition Gabz FM

Botswana Media and Allied Workers Union will on Thursday hand over a petition to Gabz Fm management, among other things, demanding the reinstatement of The Breakfast With Reg Presenter, Reginald Richardson and his show producer Keikantse Shumba.

According to BOMAWU’s Secretary General, Victor Baatweng, there will be a march prior to handing over the petition. “It is a considered view of the BOMAWU that the suspension of the two by their employer is nothing but a calculated move to intimidate and muzzle journalists and other members of the press.”

Baatweng decried that the trend has been observed as emerging in radio stations in Botswana where the stations have been placing full liability on journalists for any perceived wrongdoing while exonerating themselves and their managers.

“That is why we have decided to take it to the street on Thursday to sensitise the public on what is going on and seek immediate reinstatement of our comrades,” said Baatweng who went on to urge all media practitioners, friends of the media and the general public to join them as early as 0630 at Fairgrounds Mall.