My Maun Experience brings 52 weeks of cleaning

My Maun Experience has drawn up a 52 week clean up campaign that will take place every weekend.

The clean up campaign came up after a number of people showed interest in cleaning the resort town during the festive season.

According to Dose Mosimanyane of My Maun Experience, they had included a clean up during their festive event and a good number of people joined them.

“We then decided to come up with a plan where different groups or organisations will be cleaning around the town. It can be at Big Tree, along Thamalakane, City Centre or any place where people feel there is too much litter.”

The campaign started on Sunday with Altezza Club being the first ones to pick up litter.

According to the schedule Maun DJs together with their supporters will be the next to clean up with others such as BMW, Sankoyo Bucks Supporters and Land Rover Club also on the list.