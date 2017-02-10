Maun Educational Park to attract tourism-Khama

Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama says the face-lifting of the Maun Educational Park will help attract tourists to the tourism village.

Government is expected to spend 48 million Pula on the refurbishment of the park.

Speaking to Voice Money in a telephone interview last Thursday, Khama said the park which is located near the Maun old mall will also be renamed.

The Minister says guided by the park’s management plan there has been other developments which they feel can be added to it.

Khama revealed that among the developments there will be a traditional facility.

Khama expressed worried that tourists visiting the country only arrive at the Maun International Airport and would further be flied into the Okavango Delta without them visiting Maun.

“The tourists visiting the country do not know anything about our culture or anything about us, they only go view animals in the delta and go back to their countries,” expressed Khama.

Khama says the idea of refurbishing the park among others will be for tourists to have the experience of what Botswana is all about, including its culture.

“We want that when a tourist arrives he should at least taste our traditional food.”

Khama says the park will also have educational facilities which will be used for educational purposes by students.

He says the listing of additional facilities will probably be concluded in the first week of March this year.