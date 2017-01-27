Maun community rejects EVM

If what transpired in Maun on Monday is anything to go by, then government has a long way before it convince can convince the public to accept the soon to be introduced Electronic Voting Machine. (EVM)

In a meeting addressed by the former Independent Electoral Commission Secretary, Gabriel Seeletso recently, Maun residents categorically rejected the EVM.

Putting up a united voice, the residents told the EVM coordinator that they felt like the machine was being imposed on them.

Speaker after speaker questioned why there was a rush by President Ian Khama to introduce the new system of voting without proper and thorough consultation.

They also questioned the reasoning behind changing a voting system that had served the country well for so long.

“ Why fix it if it is not broken? We would only be comfortable with a machine that would leave a paper trail and without that I am telling you people are going to fight after elections and there will be blood on the floor because of this machine,” said one Seloilwe Seloilwe.

While Seloilwe was still dismissing the EVM with contempt, Seeletso stood up and interjected as he sensed that tempers were beginning to flair.

Seeletso told the gathering that at this stage there was nothing that could be done to reverse the introduction of the machine since Khama had already approved it.

“EVM cannot be hacked. There is no how people can interfere with it; I want to assure you that, ” Seeletso said.

He said that in the past it used to cost government P9 million per day to feed voting officials but with the introduction of the EVM the number is going to go down, which would therefore cut govt costs.

However residents had none of that as they continued to blast the man and his machine.

“You come here with something that has already been decided on and you have the guts to tell us that you were not part of the decision makers, it shows how oppressed you are. “Se re pinyeletse rra tsamaya ka machine wa gago,” said an elder.” (Don’t force us to accept it, just go away with your machine)

Directing his frustrations towards Khama, Kgosi Segole of Matomo said, “Go and tell Khama that we are against that machine and we will not accept it in our area.”