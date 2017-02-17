Maun community joins Kast on his 1000km journey

Some members of the Maun community together with employees and customers of Pub 24/7 will on Sunday follow Tshepiso Kast Molapisi to join him on his 1000km #Tlatsalebala walk.

Kast who by Friday (today) was walking between Phuduhudu and Gweta will be joined by other well wishers from Gaborone.

Speaking to The Voice, Moreetsi Molelekeng also know as DJ Big Pun, called all those who would like to join in the trip to attend tomorrow’s meeting at Pub 24/7.

He said that the aim is to see the number of people who will be travelling so that transport can be arranged on time. “We want to join him for 10 or 20 km walk before we settle for braii in Gweta.

We have to chill a bit with him before going back.” Pub 24/7 owner Mbaki Mmolawa also added that as young businessman, he will be supporting Kast on his journey to Gaborone. “I am going to donate water, drinks and reflectors so that he achieves his dream.”

Dose Mosimanyana of ‘My Maun Experience’ will also be joining the team with his friends to help motivate the artist.

Kast embarked on the 1000km journey from Maun to Gaborone on Sunday. The walk is meant to show support for local music and raise awareness for his failed music festival, Tlatsa Lebala.