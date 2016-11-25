Mathumo’s birthday bash

Township Rollers no nonsense defender Simisani Mathumo will celebrate his birthday with his fans in Shashe on 22nd December.

The hard tackling defender who was one of the most outstanding players last season will be accompanied by some of his teammates for his special day.

The bash will be held at 411 Pool Bar with entertainment provided by DJ’s Phat, Colastra Da Icon, Nexus and Patty.

Funny men Tamabrown and Tamajasana will be controlling the proceedings as co-MC’s. The show starts at 2pm and entrance charge is P50.