Marriage cousellor needed

Hello Ausi Gase.

I’m getting married at the end of this month so I need a marriage counsellor who can do it for free as our budget is tight.

I’m 27 and my fiancé is 30; we are a young couple, as you can see.

Please help me get someone who can counsel us for free…please Ausi Gase.

Thanking you in advance…

There are two counselling service providers in my network that I know for a fact that they would do an excellent job, but they both charge per session.

You would need at least one session prior to your wedding and at least one follow-up session about one to three months after the wedding.

Pre-marital counselling is the most important part of your wedding/marriage preparation because it is the foundation; it helps you to avoid the pitfalls and ensures that you both understand what marriage is, that you understand each other and are ready for the life ahead as husband and wife.

Therefore, it doesn’t make sense to spend money on wedding attire, decor, cake, etc and then exclude pre-marital counselling from your budget!

If you’re really serious about preserving your marriage and living a happy family life after the wedding you need to seek good quality marriage counselling…and if you want good quality service you must be ready to pay for it.

I’m sure there are expenses that you can cut down on, so that you can reserve some funds for pre and post wedding counselling.

I can help you re-look at your costs and see where you need to cut down, if you like.

Probably there are services for which you’ve been overcharged, and if you can still get them at a reduced rate elsewhere at this 11th hour you’ll be able to save some money.

I can help you re-look at your wedding budget if you haven’t already paid for everything, because you really need to consider investing in a good quality counselling service.

If not, I can refer you to some organizations who provide free counselling services but I cannot guarantee that you’ll get good quality counselling as they mostly use lay counsellors, whose skills and expertise are quite limited.

Pastors are also an alternative if you want a free counselling service.