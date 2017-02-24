Markos vows to block Ralotsia’s redeployment

Member of Parliament for Maun East, Kosta Markos has vowed to oppose redeployment of the minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Patrick Ralotsia to another Ministry, should the president reshuffle cabinet.

In his vote of thanks remarks during Ralotsia’s consultative meeting with Ngamiland farmers last week, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) legislature said that if President Ian Khama was to redeploy the Agricultural Minister, he ‘would lead the pack in petitioning His Excellency against the redeployment.”

“Gakere loaitse gore Tautona warona orata gonna a reshufla reshufla cabinet, fa a ka leka mo go yo, I will petition him.” (The president has a habit of reshuffling cabinet time and again, but if he can try to redeploy Ralotsia, I will petition him.)

Markos then praised Ralotsia for consulting farmers on government programmes.

He said that the calmness that characterized Ralotsia and farmers meeting had proved that they were on the same page heading in the same direction.

When asked about the said redeployment petition by the MP, Ralotsia laughed it off and said that it was not his first time to get such accolades from government officials and political leaders alike.

“When addressing a council here sometime back, a council member expressed similar sentiments to Markos’s and that for me is an indication that people appreciate the work I do. It’s a motion of confidence,” Ralotsia said.

Meanwhile Batawana Senior Chief Representative, Charles Letsholathebe advised the Minister to consider holding his meetings at the kgotla instead of in lodges.

“Do not only consult Ngamiland farmers in lodges. There are many out there who would like to attend your meetings and the Kgotla is the only forum where all would be free to attend, please in the future go to the main kgotla instead of a lodge,” said the chief.

Kgosi Letsholathebe has been vocal concerning govt consultations done in lodges. He once questioned why the Ministers of the then Presidential Affairs and Public Administration and that of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism, Eric Molale and Tshekedi Khama respectively found it fit to discuss Ngamiland resources at Maun Lodge instead of at the kgotla.

He maintained that the kgotla would be the most appropriate platform to discuss anything that has to do with the people of Ngamiland.

Ralotsia however, told The Voice in an interview after the meeting that in the future he will go to the kgotla as per the Chief’s request.

“I know people believe that we ministers shun the Batawana kgotla but I will plan a trip to address them,” he said