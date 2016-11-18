Manto 7 to host Shakawe Come Together

Having made a comeback into the showbiz, Chris Manto 7 will host a Come Together festival for his community this festive season.

Though his music is no longer attracting much attention like before, he has managed to make a name for himself as a DJ.

Speaking to Big Weekend, Manto 7 said that he decided to have an annual end of the year event to thank the people of Okavango.

“During the year, I do spend most of my time touring and also busy with work but I have decided to have a show to dedicate to communities around Shakawe.

They stood by me when life was tough and I am where I am because of their support.”

The 31st December show will have a number of unknown DJs from Okavango such as DJ Eddy More, Nico, Twenty Two, Izzy and Mamela.

ABK and Give will be Mcs for the show. Tickets will be sold at P15 and P30 for kids and adults respectively.