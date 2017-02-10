Man’s mutilated body fished from a dam

VILLAGERS SUSPECT MUTI MURDER

A grieving mother whose son’s decomposed and mutilated body was fished out of a dam has pledged to use her old age pension to find out exactly what happened to her child.

33-year-old Gwisani Lufu’s lifeless body was found floating in the muddy waters of Marapong Dam last Thursday, with his genitalia and tongue reportedly cut off.

Gwisani had been missing since Tuesday – the gruesome discovery of his torn body two days later graphically confirming his mother, 71-year-old Ndakidzilo Lufu’s worst fears.

According to witnesses, including the deceased’s uncle, when the body was retrieved by Botswana Defence Force scuba divers it was mutilated and had some parts missing.

“It was a gruesome sight. It had all the signs of a ritual murder,” was the common response of those interviewed by The Voice.

Describing the harrowing moment when he had to identify his nephew’s body, Ben Letota told The Voice, “It was horrible. When I got to the scene one of the detectives showed me the corpse, which was already in a body bag.

“As I examined it I realised the tongue had been cut out and the genitals were missing. It looked like the penis had been ripped off. There was also a gaping hole where the anus should have been. Later I learnt from one of the cops that as the post-mortem was being done it was discovered that the small intestines were missing. My nephew died a painful death.”

Sobbing quietly as she listened to Letota’s descriptive narrative, Ndakidzilo revealed that she would be conducting her own investigation into her son’s final moments.

“I believe that the law is doing its best to find out what happened to my child but as a parent I cannot just sit down and do nothing. Once I get my tandabala I will go and consult a prophet I know so he may help me discover what happened to my son,” said the anguished widow.

The distressed mother went on to say that her pain was aggravated as she has not seen her other son – the late Gwisani’s younger brother – for almost two years and does not know whether he is dead or alive.

“He went to Lobatse Mental Hospital and never came back. Some nurses came here and told us he had somehow sneaked out of the hospital. Soon it will be two years since we last saw him,” revealed the old lady.

The incident has shattered the sense of security in the little village, with nobody able to recall anything as sinister taking place in Marapong’s 57-year history.

Marapong’s chief, Kgosi Bakani Mampori perhaps summed up the village mood best when he said, “We are shocked and most people are scared. Since this happened people are moving around less freely, especially at night. This is a first and it’s frightening.”

Asked for comment on the incident, Detective Assistant Superintendent Lawrence Nthoiwa, lead investigator in the case, would not be drawn into giving details on the alleged mutilation of Gwisani’s corpse.

He confirmed the death however, and said, “I can only give information with certainty as soon as I get the post-mortem report and the results from the forensic lab. We will know whether we are investigating murder or suicide once we have the pathologist’s report.”