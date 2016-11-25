Man tries to cut off wife’s hands

In an act of cruelty and domestic violence, a 43-year-old man from Sese Village near Jwaneng attempted to cut off his wife’s hands with a hacksaw after accusing her of cheating.

The incident took place on Saturday night after the man returned from a night party.

According to Superintendent Thuso Basupi of Jwaneng police, the wife (43) stormed the police station late at night to lodge a complaint against her husband.

“When she entered the station, blood was oozing from her hands and she told the police that she had escaped from her husband who was attacking her with a saw,” he said.

He also said the injured wife was taken to the hospital, where she was admitted and released the following day.

Basupi said the husband, who was arrested the same night and released the following afternoon has been charged with unlawful wounding and will appear before court as soon as investigations are complete.