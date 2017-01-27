Man accused of ‘satanism’

A 22-year-old man appeared before Francistown Magistrates on Wednesday facing a charge of common assault.

Jabulani Jowa, who resides in the Ghetto’s Monarch location, is accused of hitting a seven-year-old boy on the right shoulder with a shovel.

The incident took place on the 22nd of January, with rumours rife that Jowa was intent on killing his victim for satanic purposes.

Testifying before court, the case’s prosecuting officer, sergeant Mbatshi Mafa of central police, revealed as much, saying, “Allegations are that the accused was planning to kill and suck the blood of the victim. He has to go to the psychiatrist for medical examination.”

Mafa urged court to deny Jowa bail, noting that investigations into the incident were not yet complete.

Presiding over the case, bemused Magistrate Dumisani Basupi said, “This is serious and strange and obviously not commonly known in this jurisdiction,” adding that he was slightly surprised at the ‘common assault’ charge, especially considering the suspect was said to have used a spade.

Basupi concluded that the unusual matter appeared to be the first of its kind and thus decided to remand the accused in custody to allow the police time to finish their investigations.

Jowa will next appear before the magistrates on the 9th of February.