Man accused of killing business partner

A man who owed his business partner P20 000 has, together with his accomplice, been remanded in custody for murder after the associate was found dead in Shashe river two weeks ago.

Taboka Makobo, 28, of Botshabelo ward at Dukwi village has been jointly charged with a single of murder alongside his suspected partner in crime, Given Nthaise (36) of Shashemooke.

Court papers indicate that Makobo and Nthaise acted jointly and murdered 42-year-old Collet Aaron of Francistown’s Block II location on January 10, 2017 near Shashe River.

It is alleged that the two suspects killed the deceased by strangling him with a rope inside a car they had been traveling in.

After suffocating Aaron to death, who at the time of his untimely demise was working for Unitrans Botswana as a haulage truck driver based in Francistown, the two suspected killers allegedly dumped his lifeless body along the Shashe River.

Makobo allegedly hired, Nthaise, to help him kill Aaron who, he said, had been nagging him with requests to formalize their business partnership.

In addition to the business investment the deceased had made, Aaron also had paid a deposit towards purchasing a vehicle from Makobo.

“Makobo was owing the deceased a substantial amount of money,” said one family member who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity as the matter is still under investigation.

Superintended Kenanao Badumetse of Tonota Police Station confirmed the grisly discovery of Aaron’s lifeless body along Shashe River.

However, he could not be drawn into discussing the matter at lengthy arguing that investigations are still at their infancy stages.

Meanwhile, Makobo and Nthaise appeared before Francistown chief magistrate Gaedupe Makgato last Monday morning and were not asked to enter a plea.

State prosecutor, Sergeant Kenneth Edward, applied for the two accused persons to be remanded in custody.

He expressed fear that the two accused persons might interfere with police investigations.

The matter has been postponed to mid-February.