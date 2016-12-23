Malambane crowned Miss Francistown

21-year-old Kesego Malambane became the envy of every Ghetto girl when she was crowned Miss Francistown 2016 in a glamorous event held at the Civic Centre last Saturday.

The Mambo- born beauty queen beat off stiff competition from ten other contestants to win the prestigious title.

The runner-up prize went to Ntlafatso Tshepi Keitirile, who was crowned first princess, with Ontshegeditse Kelly Motswakhuting voted the second princess.

Malambane was a worthy winner on the night, dazzling the audience and judges alike with her glowing, genuine smile and her polished, confident cat walk.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of her triumph, a thrilled Malambane revealed that she has been taking part in beauty pageants from an early age.

“I started modelling at primary school where I was crowned Miss Mambo and took part in Miss Ghanzi show. I even auditioned for Miss Botswana this year and became Miss Tertiary Schools Francistown 1st princess this year,” said the second city’s newly-crowned queen.

However, there is more to Mlambane than just good looks; the determined young lady is committed to helping others.

“I am passionate about positive change and am currently involved in a project where we identify talent in young children and help nurture it. I also run a sanitary pads campaign to help sisters who cannot afford them,” she revealed.

Meanwhile, the pageant’s co-organiser Neo Thelma Harverye explained that the objectives of the event were to nurture talent within the region, empower women, as well as giving designers and artists a platform to market themselves.

Harverye was quick to thank this year’s sponsors, saying, “This year was an upgrade from last year. We had sponsors like Chicken Licken, Debonairs, Adansonia hotel, Ngilich guest house, White Palace guest house, Quick Auto Service, Nandos, African royalty fashion, Talama collection, Power Fashion, Curves, City of Francistown youth council, Kasi lam brand and Lothando wedding events.”

Adansonia hotel sponsored two nights for the beauty queen with the two princesses receiving a similar prize from Ngilich guest house.

The three ladies also won a free lunch at Nandos, a gym membership courtesy of Curves and t-shirts from Culture Design and Printing. The top five finishers were all given merchandise from Getho kasi lam.

The well-attended event was divided into four different categories, including: swim wear, African attire, casual wear and evening gowns.

As well as the beautiful women on parade, entertainment on the night was provided by a number of upcoming artists, including: Angie, Clint, Boyterg, Candy, Sbudla Kings and L Cue.