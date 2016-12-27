Maitengwe braced for festive marathon

The third leg of the annual Maitengwe Marathon takes place tomorrow at the village, with high profile runners expected to grace the occasion.

The race has gained popularity over the years with most of the runners coming from different villages in the northern parts of the country.

According to one of the race organisers, Masunga Tshaa Masunga, the marathon is part of the holiday festivities and a healthy alternative to the alcohol and other unhealthy habits. “There is a lot of food and alcohol during the festive season, but we also have to remind people about the importance of health and fitness through events such as the marathon,” he said and encouraged people to attend in large numbers.

Apart from the wellness aspect, Masunga says the marathon brings people together in a social setup where they share village development ideas. “We are currently having a project where we are trying to improve the standard of education in our village. Certain people have been selected to spearhead the initiative.”

Although there are prizes to be won by participants, Masunga said the marathon is not sanctioned by Botswana Athletics Association as it is a social event.

The 18 km marathon route will start at Boko Mahube’s complex heading down to the river and make a turn at Mugibelo Mmereki’s compound with the finishing point at the village sports ground. “We do appeal with the corporate and business community to pledge whatever they can to make our event a success,” he said.