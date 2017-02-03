Lucky escape for human traffickers

Trio charged P10 000 and seven lashes

Three Zimbabweans, Sudden Sibanda, Mhlangabedzwa Nhliziyo and Mthokozisi Ndlovu convicted of human trafficking were lucky to miss jail today when Magistrate Dumisani Basupi wholly suspended their two year sentence.

The trio who appeared at the Francistown Magistrate Court this morning convicted of 15 counts of human trafficking breathed a sigh of relief when Basupi tempered justice with mercy and ordered that they be lashed seven times on their bare buttocks.

The trio was further ordered to pay P10 000 each within seven days, and failure to do so will earn them a two year jail term.

The no nonsense Magistrate said while the three had committed a serious crime, they were all very young and had cooperated with the police during the investigations.

‘‘The three accused pleaded guilty saving the court precious time and they were showing sign of remorse,” said Basupi.

The three men were nabbed by police on the 8th December last year in Ramokgwebana transporting 11 children and four adults all crammed in a car from Zimbabwe en route to South Africa.

They told court that when they arrived at the Ramokgwebana border post, they commanded their weary passengers to disembark from the car and then led them to an ungazetted point of entry because the passengers did not have passports to cross the border legally.

When they arrived at the ungazetted point of entry, the court heard that they were handed over to another man from Zimbabwe whose duty was to further aid in illegal entry and successful delivery of the human cargo.