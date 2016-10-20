Love rivalry ends in death

Man kills another for having twins WITH his baby mama

A family from Goo Ramotlhale ward in Kanye was last week left in shock after their son was brutally killed by a suspected love rival.

The deceased’s mother, Mmangweisi Kerailwe said her son, Phenyo Mokhuiwa (32) died for having seven months old twins with the suspect’s baby mama.

Speaking in an interview with The Voice, Kerailwe said that she received a call on Monday evening to come and attend to her injured son who was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.

“My son’s girlfriend ‘Nono’ told us that she had long separated with the father of her first born child, but the same person killed my son,” said Kerailwe.

The deceased’s sister, Kagaiso Kerailwe (34) who witnessed the murder said two men stormed their yard, with ‘Nono’s son and called Mokhuiwa outside the house.

“The murderer did not discuss anything with him and the next thing I heard a loud burst. When I looked up I saw blood oozing out of my brother’s head,” she said.

She said after the incident the two tried to flee but were immediately arrested by neighbours.

“I think Nono was not honest with my brother because we heard that she spent the day with the suspect who later killed my brother,” Said Kagiso

Superintendent Sello Ntwaagae of Sejelo police station confirmed the incident, adding that they have the suspect under in custody.