Love gone sour

Councillor lands in a hot water fight

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Councillor for Phakalane ward, Mmapula Tsholofelo Amos, got more than she bargained for last weekend when she was scalded with hot water in a street fight.

Amos, 37, suffered horrific burns on her face and chest in a petty backstreet confrontation with her youthful boyfriend’s neighbours last Saturday.

Superintendent Bonosi Molapisi of Broadhurst police, confirmed the incident but said investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

In a drunken stupor, the Councillor who has a daughter with her 33-year-old lover is said to have confronted the boyfriend’s neighbours at their yard and started provoking them with demeaning remarks.

Dipuo Leshage, the 53-year-old woman who scalded Amos with hot water told The Voice that she acted in self defence as the Councillor who had been drinking alcohol had provoked her with untold profanities and attempted to hit her with a stone.

“I was home when she came and talked to the other tenant, holding a Castle lite beer. But before I knew it she pointed a finger at me, and began insulting me.

“She told me that I am a dog and will die a destitute. I tried ignoring all that, but it was only when she tried to hit me with a stone that I threw a jug full of hot water on her face in self defence,” she said.

The whole drama, Leshage said, was a result of soured relations with Amos as she had always been against the Councillor’s love affair with her friend’s youthful son.

Leshage said the Councillor blamed her for messing up her life.

“I previously condemned her for dating my friend’s younger son. The relationship is so pathetic, the boy is way too young to be involved with such an elderly woman,” she said.

The boyfriend’s mother, Maggie Balesi (59), who also witnessed the violent confrontation told The Voice that Amos was bitter that she has never approved of her affair with her son.

She says the Councillor despises her so much that she even calls her a witch.

“Dipuo should have fully soaked her in boiling water. Amos provoked her and we were the first people to report the matter to the police,” said Balesi.

Speaking to The Voice, the Councillor who is still nursing her fresh wounds said the case was still before court and could not comment on the matter.

“The person who splashed hot water on me was driven by jealousy,” she said but refused to explain her statement.