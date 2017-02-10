Lizibo launches Malebeswa

Local artist, Lizibo will launch his album titled,Malebeswa on Valentine’s Day in Jwaneng.

The pint sized artist’s last album was four years ago though he has been doing well with his live performances.

The 12 track album features some of the heavyweights like Ndingo Johwa, Mosako and Sasa Klaas.

It was produced by Gospel sensational, Tshepo Lesole and has gospel, Kwaito, Hip Hop and folk touch to it.

“My first launch will be at Cresta Lodge in Jwaneng followed by Majestic Five in Palapye. I will then decide on which places to go around the country after the two mini launches.” Lizibo is optimistic that the album will do well and surpass his debut one.