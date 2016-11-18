Liquor regulations to change

Liquor Regulations adopted in 2008 maybe relaxed in the near future, according to the Department of Trade and Consumer Affairs (DTCA).

In a consultative meeting with the business community in Francistown on Tuesday morning, the issue of liquor trading regulations once again dominated the proceedings.

The meeting whose purpose was to address the business community on issues relating to licensing, liquor, adjudication and appeals procedure presented an opportunity for liquor traders to vent out their frustrations.

The Ministry of Trade’s control on liquor trade intensified in 2015 with an issuance of a statement asking restaurant operators who have been selling liquor to normalise their operations by obtaining a bar/liquor license.

This meant restaurants now had to comply with operating times for the sale of liquor as stated in regulation 8 (2) of Liquor Regulations 2008.

To get the ball rolling was Itekeng Ward Councillor, Lesego Kwambala, who told the gathering that he was against many of the regulations imposed on liquor trading.

Kwambala said the time was right for the Ministry of Trade to review some of the regulations adopted in 2008 as they seem not to be achieving the desired results.

“We are losing a lot of revenue due to some of these liquor regulations. Our citizens go to Mafikeng and Zeerust to purchase alcohol, we need to act now and save jobs in the liquor business,” said Kwambala.

Kwambala also blamed the regulations for the dwindling fortunes in the music industry.

The outspoken and youngest Councillor in the country said the mushrooming of taverns trading in quarts could be a direct results of the 2008 Liquor Trade Act.

“We shouldn’t look at ourselves in isolation but as a country in competition with other nations and the rest of the world. We have to think about reviewing the Liquor Act,” Kwambala said.

Kwambala’s sentiments were shared by Francistown businessman, Aubrey Smith, who runs the popular bar The Water Hole.

Smith pleaded with the City Council to be pro-active and protect licensed liquor traders who face stiff competition from illegal traders.

“People have turned parking areas in front of our premises into drinking spots. They buy in bulk and fill-up their cooler boxes then congregate in front of our bars and there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Smith.

Bottle store operators also complained about tough regulations which have become a stumbling block to their trade.

They complained about the trading ban on holidays even though their licences are silent on trading hours during holidays.

Responding to their concerns, Pako Keiretswe, from DTCA said while some regulations will remain as they have been effectively, others will be reviewed.

“I can’t tell you which regulations will be reviewed, but we are continuously looking at all trade regulations. You are raising valid concerns and I can assure you that soon some regulations will be reviewed,” said Keiretswe.