Limkokwing celebrates christmas

The festive spirit descended merrily upon Gaborone last Friday as people flocked to Rail Park Mall to witness His Excellency President Ian Khama light up the country’s biggest Christmas tree.

Standing 12 metres tall and 6 metres wide, and decorated with 50, 000 lights, the spectacular Christmas tree is official Botswana’s biggest.

When lit up, it presents a truly majestic sight.

Now in its fourth year of existence, the event is the brainchild of Limkokwing University and was attended by ministers, university management, staff and students, artists and the public at large.

In his welcome remarks, Limkokwing’s Regional Vice Chancellor, Professor Cedric Belle explained that the event forms part of the university’s ‘Heal The World’ outreach programme.

The programme is meant to promote compassion and social awareness through campaigns and fundraising activities, with the ultimate aim of helping ease some of the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges.

“As part of this initiative, the university celebrates by sharing and giving – especially to the under-privileged members of the society we serve. Hence our continuous end of the year charity projects such as tonight’s annual Christmas tree lighting,” said Belle.

This year’s selected group were children from the SOS, who were given food hampers, which included tastic rice, bread flour, beef, Oros as well as other snacks.

The children also received toys and school bags.

One of the highlights of the night was the university’s impressive choir, who mesmerised the audience with their hypnotic sound.

Their unique rendition of the song ‘We wish you a merry Christmas’ even had President Khama up and dancing on stage – rather smoothly it must be said!

As has become part of the event’s tradition, the choir also released a Christmas album full of festive melodies, which this year is titled ‘Never Give Up’.