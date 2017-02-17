Liberty Life partners with Orange

Liberty Life Botswana and Orange Botswana on Valentine’s day entered into a strategic partnership that will see the insurance company’s clients paying their policies through Orange Money.

Speaking at the launch, Liberty Life Botswana Managing Director Lulu Rasebotsa said the partnership will enhance the current offerings that Liberty has for its clients.

“Liberty Life Botswana is excited to be partnering with Orange Botswana. One of the key reasons why we decided to partner with Orange is that as Liberty Life Botswana, we see it as our responsibility to empower our clients; individuals, small businesses and large corporate institutions in offering the best suitable solutions.”

Rasebotsa further added, “When we interacted with our clients outside Gaborone we noticed that there was a gap in the market for the unbanked members of society.

There were clients who wanted some of our funeral policies such as Boago, Critical Illness Plan and others but lived far from banks and sometimes developments and from that we thought it necessary to create a solution that would ensure that our clients get convenience and have easy access to pay their policies.”

Rasebotsa also highlighted that when looking for solutions they immediately thought of Orange Botswana whose main aim is also to give excellent customer experience and fortunately the mobile network company was receptive to the idea of working together.

“The Orange mobile network covers nearly the entire population of Botswana, including 53 for 3G services. In the past year Orange has had growth in mobile data usages and content and continued excellence in the customer experience so we have no doubt that we have partnered with the right mobile network,” she said.

In closing Rasebotsa expressed that she hopes users of Orange Money will benefit from the partnership as they will have an opportunity to access a diverse mix of Liberty Life products to better manage their future and leave a lasting legacy for their families and dependents, while mitigating against the everyday risk of Life.