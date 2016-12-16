Liberty Life and BOSETU in partnership

Botswana Sector of Education funeral scheme (BOFUS) and Liberty Life Botswana launched their three year partnership where Liberty life will under write the risk of BOFUS funeral plan.

Managing Director of Liberty Life Lulu Rasebotsa said the partnership between BOFUS will enhance the current offerings of BOFUS members.

“BOFUS will benefit from the risk management and insurance expertise we provide that will help them manage future uncertainty of the scheme,” Rasebotsa said and added that the scheme will also get benefits upgrade and product enhancements under the partnership.

In his remarks, BOSETU president, Kwenasebele Modukanele they have decided to partner with BOFUS as one of their endeavors improve the funeral scheme.

He said their objective is to give their members a dignified well being and support services.

He further said their members will have an opportunity to access a diverse mix of Liberty life products to better manage their future and leave a lasting legacy for their families and dependents.

Other ancillary benefits of the partnership include marketing, branding, communication assistance and insurance expertise to assist BOFUS members.

BOFUS is a funeral scheme for the Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) which and currently has 10,000 members since its inception 12 years ago.