‘Let me see my son’

Father takes ex-lover to court over access rights

A frustrated father dragged his ex-lover before Village Magistrates last Thursday, fed-up at her repeated refusal to grant him access to their eight-month-old son.

28-year-old Mpho Leonard accused his baby mama, 27-year-old nurse, Oratile Nthwana, of denying him his fatherhood rights ever since she gave birth to their baby boy earlier this year.

During the heated hearing, it emerged that the former-couple had been together for five years, their relationship ending in 2015 after Leonard discovered that Nthwana had a child from a previous relationship – a detail that he claims she had concealed from him.

Listing his grievances before Magistrate Mompati Taolo, the aggrieved dad revealed that his name does not even appear on his son’s birth certificate.

In an emotion-packed speech, Leonard described his ex-girlfriend as ‘completely uncooperative’ in matters regarding their son.

For her part, dressed to impress in high-heeled red stilettos and sporting long, artificial eyelashes, Nthwana, who comes from Ntlhantlhe, confidently admitted that she had not included Leonard on the toddler’s birth certificate.

She further told the court that she had long been planning to take her son on a trip to the United States of America but complained that Leonard had refused to sign the consent forms.

Unimpressed with the ex-couple’s squabbling, Magistrate Taolo ordered that Leonard be allowed access to his son, as well as ruling that his name be included on the birth certificate.

The Magistrate concluded by telling the warring duo ‘to act their age’, noting that they were old enough to solve their issues on their own.

However, speaking to the Voice outside court, a worried Leonard expressed his concerns that Nthwana would ignore the court’s ruling.

“She once threatened to kill me if I came closer to them. Even the father to Nthwana’s first born is denied access to the child – I swear to take the matter forward,” he said.