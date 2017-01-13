Legal battle looms as Equestra liquidates

Stranded miners still await terminal benefits

Former workers of the embattled South African mining services company, Equestra, were left fuming when it was revealed at the Francistown Industrial court that their company face a possible liquidation.

After filing an urgent application before court to challenge the abrupt end of their employment, following Lucara Diamond’s termination of Equestra’s six year contract, the employees now have little hope of ever getting their terminal benefits.

Close to 500 employees were left jobless, after a decision by Lucara Diamond to end working relations with the South African company which was at the time contracted to Boteti Karowe mine.

The miners through Botswana Mines Workers Union went to court to demand that Equestra pay all that is due to them.

However on Friday 30th, the former employees who had come in their hundreds hoping for a favourable court order from Justice Baruti were astonished to learn that there was an impending application for liquidation before the Gaborone High Court.

Interestingly the application was made on the same day with the urgent application at the Industrial court.

Equestra was served with notice on 21st December and acknowledged receipt on 22 December, a day after MCC applied for liquidation.

The pending liquidation application was a blow for the former miners.

The winding up process now had the legal effect of staying any action or proceeding against Equestra in terms of section 376 (a) of the Companies Act.

This means no action or any other matter regarding Equestra was possible until the liquidation issue is resolved.

Just as expected, Equestra legal representative Moagi Moloi prayed for the matter to be stood down. Moagi said the application was not made by Equestra but by MCC Contracts (Pty) LTD.

From the responding affidavit it appears Equestra is a subsidiary of MCC, and the latter applied for its liquidation following contract termination by Lucara.

The appellants’ lawyers were however not convinced and demanded clarity on who exactly was MCC and who Equestra is.

Jimmy Nkiwane Ndaba of Ndaba and Associates said the applicants have made it clear that MCC and Equestra are one and the same thing.

“They are shocked to learn today that Equestra is liquidating. They want to know why MCC is liquidating Equestra,” said Ndaba.

Still on the same matter Leatile Sengwatse representing non-unionised former miners submitted that he understood that the Industrial Court was now bound as the high court has not granted any leave for the matter to proceed, being the superior court recognised by the Companies Act.

He however said the Industrial court has the responsibility to ensure that matters are brought to finality.

“We have to be careful not to set a precedent which will make it impossible to seek remedy from courts in the future. Every client facing a similar situation will run to the High Court, knowing fully well that there’s nothing the Industrial court can do,” argued Sengwatse.

He argued that, the respondent has not laid out any case to lead court to stay the proceedings.

“The respondent is not clear as to what they are seeking with their application before the high court. We are not sure whether they are opposing the liquidation or are now in support of the applicants,” he said.

Ndaba and Sengwatse’s submissions were however in vain as Justice Baruti ordered the proceedings to be stayed down pending winding up process of Equestra currently before the High Court.

Justice Baruti added that the he believes the winding process is beyond Equestra.

“I believe the notice of motion however is not denial of applicant’s claims. It is just that the company which is supposed to be honoring the claims is liquidating,” said Baruti.