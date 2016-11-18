Kwena concrete paves the way

With more than three decades of diligent service in the construction industry, Kwena Concrete Products (PTY) Limited has cemented its reputation as a leading name in the building trade.

Established in 1984 by the late Welly Seboni, the company has become synonymous with quality, efficiency and innovation when it comes to manufacturing infrastructural products.

Devoted to industrial development, it is now one of the country’s go-to brands for customers in need of precast concrete materials.

Not content with this, KCP’s ambitious ultimate aim is to become the major supplier of precast concrete products for the entire SADC region.

The organisation, which is a subsidiary of Botswana Development Corporation Limited, currently runs four plants, all located around Gaborone and dedicated to the production of paving and other masonry products.

Every day, these plants consistently produce a total of 190, 000 units, including concrete railway sleepers, mountable kerbstones and grey and coloured stock bricks.

Throughout its 32-year history, KCP have prided themselves on their contribution to Botswana’s economy through the creation of much-needed employment.

Seane Kitso is a living testament to this commitment.

Having worked for the company for 31 years, he has literally grown up with KCP.

Speaking to Voice Money, Kitso revealed that the complicated production process takes place under careful monitoring.

He explained that the process is carried out by trained and competent production personnel, thus ensuring compliance with client specifications.

“We do not compromise on quality! There is an in-house laboratory, where some of the products undergo testing after production,” he stressed, adding that the majority of KCP employees were trained in South Africa by a company called Greeneker.

Another passionate KCP employee, Pelonomi Sethaiso, who has served the business tirelessly for the last 26 years, expressed her pride at watching first-hand the company’s steady growth since she started.

Comparing her own development with that of the business, Sethaiso said, “I am a true testimony of Kwena Concrete Products. It grew me as an individual, sending me on short courses where I gained invaluable experience.”