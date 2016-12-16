Kwaito Godfather invading Palapye

Palapye will be host to another massive line up this Saturday at Majestic Five Hotel to a show dubbed December Invasion- Legends vs. Future Kings.

Headlining the show will be the Kwaito Godfather, Mdu Masilela.

The South African artist is one of the founding fathers of Kwaito together with the likes of Arthur Mafokate and Mandoza.

After disappearing from the limelight, the Chomi Ya Bana hit maker made an appearance during Mandoza’s Memorial service.

Together with Doc Shebeleza, they made an impression and proved that they are still are force to reckon.

Partnering with Mdu will be the controversial Thebe of Bula Buti.

The South African duo will be accompanied on stage by Dr Vom.

The ‘Tsaya thobane” hitmaker is still a firm favourite, and still basking in the limelight after he made the President Ian Khama to dance during the BOT50 celebrations.

Also making the line up will be Dramaboi, Mr O and USA based local DJ Spax-Vybz.

Gates open at 1500hrs.