Khama endorses Ndaba in UDC leadership saga

President Ian Khama believes Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) leader Ndaba Gaolatlhe should be president of the coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

He says Gaolatlhe was cheated out of the top position in the recently launched UDC coalition inclusive of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) and added that he does not believe there is unity within the opposition parties.

When addressing the Botswana Democratic Party Youth Elective Congress in Tsabong this weekend, Khama said since the BMD has more seats in parliament it only made sense for them to lead the ‘umbrella’ party.

“Gaolatlhe’s party has more seats, it won more constituencies, he is the rightful candidate for presidency of the party. Now they say he should share power with Saleshando. How is that going to work out,” he said.

Meanwhile in yesterday’s jam packed election showdown held in Tsabong, Former Youth league chairman Andy Boatile made way for Simon Mavange Moabi.

His team was however outclassed by a last minute team-up of Bruce Nkgakile who snatched the Treasurer position and Thabo Autlwetse who took over the Secretary General post.

Vuyo Notha is now the new Vice Chairman of the BDPYL while Thundie Nshakazhogwe took the Projects and Fundraising position.